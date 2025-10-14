Vladar made 24 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Both Florida goals came on special teams, as Sam Reinhart scored a shortie on a third effort right before the end of the second period, before Sam Bennett slotted home a power-play tally midway through the third. Otherwise it was a strong showing between the pipes for Vladar, who is 1-1-0 through his first two starts for Philly while allowing four goals on 60 shots. Vladar figures to work in a timeshare with Samuel Ersson to begin the season, but if either netminder gets hot, they could stake a claim to the No. 1 job.