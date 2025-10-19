Vladar stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Vladar has yet to allow more than two goals in his three starts so far this season, continuing that streak by limiting a Wild attack that mustered just 16 shots to one goal. His other two starts came against the reigning Stanley Cup champions in Florida. It's early, but the 28-year-old is certainly making his case to be the undisputed number one goaltender in Philadelphia; he's posted a 2-1-0 record, 1.65 GAA and a .934 save percentage on the young season against some tough competition.