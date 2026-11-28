Vladar made 18 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The Flyers' power play struck three times in the afternoon contest, giving Vladar all the support he would need. The 29-year-old goalie evened his record at 5-5-4 with the win, but this was the first time since Oct. 21 he'd allowed fewer than three goals in an outing. Vladar's 3.13 GAA and .878 save percentage on the season will likely keep him stuck in a timeshare with Joseph Woll until one of them strings together a few good performances in a row.