Vladar made 40 saves Monday in the Flyers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Philadelphia grabbed a 2-0 lead before five minutes has elapsed in the first period, but Vladar couldn't make it hold up as he faced his highest shot volume yet in the postseason. The 28-year-old netminder still hasn't given up more than three goals in any of his eight playoff starts so far, posting a dazzling 1.89 GAA and .929 save percentage, but he and the Flyers are down two games to none as the series shifts to Philly for Game 3 on Thursday.