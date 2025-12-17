Vladar stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Vladar allowed a goal to Alexandre Texier in the first period, but that was all the offense the Canadiens could muster. Vladar has been playing very well of late and has posted a save percentage of at least .935 in three of his last four starts. He has posted a 2-0-2 record and a 1.70 GAA over that stretch. He has a tight grip on the No. 1 goaltender role in Philly.