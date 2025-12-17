Vladar stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Vladar was beaten by Alexandre Texier in the first period, but that would be all the offense the Canadiens would be able to muster. Vladar has been playing very well of late and has posted a save percentage of at least .935 in three of his last four starts, posting a 2-0-2 record and a 1.70 GAA over that stretch. He has a tight grip on the No. 1 goaltender role in Philly.