Vladar was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Monday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Vladar comes into Monday's matchup riding a four-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 2.46 GAA and .919 save percentage. Still, the netminder has just one victory in four career appearances versus the Penguins, going 1-2-1 despite a .921 save percentage.