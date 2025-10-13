Vladar was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus the Panthers.

Vladar will make his second start of the year after stopping 32 of 34 shots in the season opener versus the Panthers on Thursday. Through the first three games of the year, Vladar has been evenly splitting the crease with Samuel Ersson, a trend that could continue until one of the two can separate himself from the other.