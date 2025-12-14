Vladar will get the start Sunday against the Hurricanes, the team announced Sunday.

Vladar will get the second of the back-to-back against the Hurricanes, giving them a different look than what they saw Saturday with Samuel Ersson. The 28-year-old has a 11-5-2 record, 2.52 GAA and a .906 save percentage on the season. The Hurricanes put four up on the Flyers on Saturday and are averaging 3.29 goals per game overall, fifth-best in the league.