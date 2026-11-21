Vladar will defend the road net in Saturday's clash against the Canadiens, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Vladar will look to turn things around Saturday, as he's been tagged with a loss in each of his last four outings. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder has a 3-5-4 record, a 3.31 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to alternate opportunities in net with Joseph Woll for the time being. Vladar is slated to face the Canadiens on Saturday, making him a tough fantasy option to trust in all formats.