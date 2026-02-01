Vladar stopped 18 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Neither goalie faced much rubber in the afternoon contest, but Vladar got beaten twice by Adrian Kempe in the first period before Quinton Byfield ripped a shot past him from the faceoff dot in OT. Vladar is 0-1-1 in three outings since returning from a lower-body injury, allowing seven goals on 57 shots (.877 save percentage), but he'll see the bulk of the playing time in the Philly crease as long as Samuel Ersson (lower body) is on the shelf.