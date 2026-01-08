Vladar is expected to defend the home cage versus Toronto on Thursday, Siobhan Nolan of The Hockey News reports.

Vladar has won his last three games, giving the 28-year-old a 16-6-3 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 25 games this season. He has a firm grip on the No. 1 job in Philadelphia, pushing Samuel Ersson to a backup role. The Maple Leafs are tied for eighth in NHL scoring this season with 141 goals.