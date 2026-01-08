Flyers' Dan Vladar: First goalie off ice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vladar is expected to defend the home cage versus Toronto on Thursday, Siobhan Nolan of The Hockey News reports.
Vladar has won his last three games, giving the 28-year-old a 16-6-3 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 25 games this season. He has a firm grip on the No. 1 job in Philadelphia, pushing Samuel Ersson to a backup role. The Maple Leafs are tied for eighth in NHL scoring this season with 141 goals.