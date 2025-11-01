Vladar is slated to patrol the home crease versus Toronto on Saturday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar has been outstanding this season, especially with his peripherals, as he has a 1.67 GAA and a .939 save percentage across six starts. He has not allowed more than two goals in any game this season, posting a 4-2-0 mark. The Maple Leafs are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 5-5-1 mark, having scored 38 goals in 11 contests this season.