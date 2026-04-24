Vladar (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Vladar has not practiced the last two days after stopping 28 shots in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, giving Philadelphia a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Vladar has been outstanding in the series, posting a 1.33 GAA and a .946 save percentage. He was 29-14-7 with a 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 52 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Should Vladar sit out Saturday, look for Samuel Ersson to get the start in goal.