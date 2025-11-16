Vladar allowed five goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

While his final line doesn't reflect it, Vladar was the only reason this game stayed that close. The Flyers came up flat in the second half of a back-to-back set, and the Stars took full advantage. Vladar has allowed four or more goals in three of his five outings in November, taking some of the shine off his strong start to the season. The 28-year-old netminder is at a 6-4-1 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 11 outings. The Flyers' next game is at home versus the Blues on Thursday, part of a two-game week for the team -- that makes both Vladar and Samuel Ersson unappealing options in weekly formats.