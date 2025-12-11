Vladar will be between the pipes at home versus Vegas on Thursday.

Vladar continues to put together a strong 2025-26 campaign, posting an 11-5-1 record, 2.50 GAA and .908 save percentage along the way. The netminder has managed to firmly cement himself as the No. 1 option in Philadelphia ahead of Samuel Ersson. With just four more wins, Vladar can set a new career best in victories, topping the 14 wins he racked up in 2022-23 when with the Flames.