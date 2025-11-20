Vladar will defend the home goal versus St. Louis on Thursday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Vladar will try and rebound from his mediocre performance in Dallas on Saturday, as he allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-1 loss. Overall, the 28-year-old is 6-4-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .909 save percentage, as he has solidified the goaltending situation in Philadelphia. The Blues are generating only 2.75 goals per game this season, tied for 26th in the NHL.