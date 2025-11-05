Vladar made 16 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over Montreal on Tuesday.

His mates staked Vladar to a 3-0 lead by the 7:50 mark of the first period, and things looked solid. That is until the Habs roared back with four unanswered goals in the second, including two in a 1:03 span. Vladar is 3-2-0 in his last five with 13 goals allowed; eight of those goals have come in his last two starts. We expect the balloon to break for him soon enough, and we're a touch concerned about back-to-back four-goal games. Keep the Vladar faith for now; this might be fatigue talking.