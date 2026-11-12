Vladar stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Vladar kept Edmonton scoreless in the opening period but surrendered two second-period goals to Zach Hyman before Philadelphia rallied to force overtime. Evan Bouchard beat him just 47 seconds into the extra frame, and he's now allowed three or more goals in each of his last five starts. The Flyers have lost four of their last five games, making Vladar a risky fantasy option even if he plays regularly. The 29-year-old is 3-4-4 with a 3.24 GAA and an .879 save percentage this season.