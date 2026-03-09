Vladar will be in goal at home versus the Rangers on Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar has appeared in 10 of the Flyers' last 11 contests, going 4-3-2 with a 2.23 GAA and .914 save percentage. While the backstop's ratios are fairly solid, that hasn't necessarily translated into wins during that stretch. Still, the 28-year-old Czech has already reached the 20-win threshold for the first time in his career and is sporting a personal best 2.40 GAA.