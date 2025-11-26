default-cbs-image
Vladar will patrol the road crease against Florida on Wednesday.

Vladar will be making his 14th appearance of the season for the Flyers, having gone 8-4-1 with a career-best 2.42 GAA in 13 contests. While the 28-year-old Czech figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload for Philadelphia this year, he likely will split an upcoming back-to-back against the Islanders and Devils on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with Samuel Ersson.

