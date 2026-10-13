Vladar will draw the home start in Tuesday's clash against the Kraken, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar is looking to get back on track after a shaky start to the 2026-27 season, where he has an 0-3-0 record, a 5.08 GAA and an .857 save percentage across three appearances. While he was lights out in the 2025-26 season, a different story seems to be starting in the early stages of the new season if he can't quickly turn things around. Joseph Woll has already taken a chunk of the opportunities between the pipes for Philadelphia during Vladar's struggles, but he still holds a relatively high ceiling if he can quickly shake off the slow start. However, he'll have his work cut out for him Tuesday, as Seattle ranks third in the NHL with 4.33 goals per game to open the new season, making Vladar an untrustworthy option in fantasy Tuesday.