Vladar allowed two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators.

Vladar put forth a good performance, but the Flyers didn't match his level. He can be credited with getting the game to overtime, but Tim Stutzle won it for the Senators just 47 seconds into the extra session. Vladar heads into the Olympics with 11 goals allowed on 112 shots over his last five outings, a span in which he went 1-1-2. He's now at a 17-8-6 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage over a career-high 33 appearances. It's unclear if Vladar will see much playing time with the Czech team, which boasts some depth in net with the Ducks' Lukas Dostal and the Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka.