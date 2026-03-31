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Vladar is set to start on the road Tuesday against the Capitals, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Vladar has been steady across his last six appearances, posting a 4-1-1 record, 1.96 GAA and .928 save percentage. The 28-year-old Vladar has already faced the Capitals twice this season -- he logged identical stat lines against them Feb. 3 and Feb. 25, making 26 saves on 28 shots in both games, and he came out with a 1-1-0 record from those divisional matchups.

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