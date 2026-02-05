Vladar will get the starting nod at home against the Senators on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar will make his fifth straight appearance in the crease for the Flyers, having gone 1-1-0 in his last four outings while sporting a 2.70 GAA. Once the backstop wraps up Thursday's tilt, he can focus on joining Team Czechia in Milan, though he may face an uphill battle for starts with Lukas Dostal and Karel Vejmelka, the other two Czech netminders.