Vladar will get the starting nod on the road against the Senators on Thursday.

At this point, it seems clear that the 28-year-old backstop has replaced Samuel Ersson as the No. 1 option under head coach Rick Tocchet. With no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, Vladar should see plenty of starts heading into November.