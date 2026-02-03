Vladar will get the starting nod at home against the Capitals on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar has gone six straight appearances in the crease without registering a win, going 0-2-2 with a 3.22 GAA. Still, the 28-year-old backstop remains the No. 1 option for the Flyers, especially with Samuel Ersson (lower body) dealing with an injury. Even with his recent struggles, Vladar should still be capable of reaching the 20-win mark for the first time in his NHL career.