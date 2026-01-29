Vladar stopped 26 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vladar missed six games due to a lower-body injury. While his final line doesn't really reflect it, Vladar played a big part in keeping this game competitive despite taking the loss. He's down to a 16-8-4 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 29 starts. Samuel Ersson is likely to start Thursday in Boston, but Vladar should see a majority of the action between the pipes moving forward, as Ersson did little to improve his standing during Vladar's absence.