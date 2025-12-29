Vladar allowed two goals on 18 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Vladar didn't get much help Sunday, as the Flyers' lone goal was scored between the Kraken's empty-netters. The 28-year-old netminder ended up with his first regulation loss since Dec. 1 -- he had gone 3-0-2 over his previous five outings. He hasn't given up more than three goals in his last six games, and he's at a 13-6-3 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 22 contests this season. The Flyers have a back-to-back up next, visiting the Canucks on Tuesday and the Flames on Wednesday, so look for Vladar and Samuel Ersson to split those games.