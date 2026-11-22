Vladar stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Vladar appeared headed for a comfortable victory with Philadelphia leading 3-1 entering the third period, but Montreal scored twice in a 73-second span to erase the advantage. Noah Cates rescued the win with 29.9 seconds remaining, allowing Vladar to earn his first win since Nov. 1. Even though the Flyers are riding a three-game winning streak, Vladar has been sharing the goaltending workload with Joseph Woll, so his fantasy appeal remains matchup-based. His struggles in recent weeks haven't helped, either, as Vladar has gone 2-2-2 with a 3.32 GAA and an .852 save percentage in November.