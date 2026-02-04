Vladar stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Vladar earned his first win since returning from a six-game absence earlier this month, and it was also the first time during that stretch that he posted a save percentage of at least .900. The 28-year-old netminder should remain as a steady option between the pipes for the Flyers even if his 2.74 GAA and .885 save percentage since the beginning of January are far from optimal numbers.