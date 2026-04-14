Vladar stopped 24 shots in regulation and overtime and all four shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Carolina was resting stars like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, having already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but the visitors still grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period. Vladar kept his focus and shut the door the rest of the way, and in the process he helped the Flyers lock up their first playoff berth since 2019-20. The 28-year-old has re-asserted himself as Philly's No. 1 netminder down the stretch, going 5-1-0 over the last six games with a dazzling 1.81 GAA and .921 save percentage.