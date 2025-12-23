Vladar made 23 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Making his return from a brief two-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Vladar took a shutout into the third period before Max Sasson got behind the Philly defense and slipped a shot past the netminder midway through the final frame. Vladar hasn't taken a regulation loss since Dec. 1, going 3-0-2 over his last five starts with a stellar 1.76 GAA and .924 save percentage.