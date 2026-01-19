Vladar (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Monday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Bobby Brink (upper body) was taken off IR in a corresponding move. Vladar last played Wednesday, so this move can be retroactive to that date. The 28-year-old goaltender has a 16-7-4 record, 2.46 GAA and .905 save percentage in 28 outings in 2025-26. Samuel Ersson and Aleksei Kolosov are competing for work while Vladar is on the shelf.