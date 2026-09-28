Vladar (upper body) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and is on track to be ready for the Flyers' regular-season opener against the Penguins on Wednesday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Regarding Vladar's status, head coach Rick Tocchet said, "I wouldn't say he's 100 percent, but he's very hopeful. Pretty spirited practice, and he made it through; he seemed like he looked good to me. So we'll see." General manager Danny Briere also said Saturday that Vladar should be ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener. Furthermore, the Flyers loaned netminder Aleksei Kolosov to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, which is another indication that the Flyers aren't overly concerned with Vladar's availability for Wednesday. For now, though, Vladar should still be considered day-to-day until there is official word that he is good to go.