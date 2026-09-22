Vladar will start Tuesday's preseason contest against the Bruins, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Head coach Rick Tocchet stated that Vladar will play in the first two periods of Tuesday's clash before Aleksei Kolosov tends the road crease in the third. Vladar is coming off a career year in 2025-26, where he exploded for a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 52 regular-season outings. He has provided stability to Philadelphia's crease, and the team invested in a quality backup option in Joseph Woll to fill the gaps when Vladar needs rest. The 29-year-old netminder might have peaked late, but he remains a solid fantasy option in all formats headed into the 2026-27 campaign.