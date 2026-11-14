Vladar is slated to start Sunday's home matchup against Edmonton, per Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site.

Vladar will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Joseph Woll plays in Saturday's road game against Columbus. The 29-year-old Vladar is coming off a 21-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers. He has a 3-4-4 record, a 3.24 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. Edmonton (14-3-3) ranks third in the league with 4.00 goals per game this campaign.