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Flyers' Dan Vladar: Re-signs with club

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vladar inked a five-year, $27.5 million contract with Philadelphia on Wednesday, per agent Dan Milstein.

Vladar logged 52 regular-season games for the Flyers in 2025-26, posting a 29-14-7 record and a career-best 2.42 GAA. The 28-year-old backstop appears to finally be the solution to Philly's problem between the pipes, though that has been said in the past of netminders coming off a good first year with the team. Still, he should be the clear No. 1 option heading into 2026-27 and could see upward of 60 games.

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