Flyers' Dan Vladar: Re-signs with club

Vladar inked a five-year, $27.5 million contract with Philadelphia on Wednesday, per agent Dan Milstein.

Vladar logged 52 regular-season games for the Flyers in 2025-26, posting a 29-14-7 record and a career-best 2.42 GAA. The 28-year-old backstop appears to finally be the solution to Philly's problem between the pipes, though that has been said in the past of netminders coming off a good first year with the team. Still, he should be the clear No. 1 option heading into 2026-27 and could see upward of 60 games.