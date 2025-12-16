Vladar will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday against the Canadiens, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Vladar has dropped back-to-back games in overtime to the Golden Knights and Hurricanes, turning aside a combined 49 of 54 shots (.907 save percentage). The 28-year-old netminder has functioned fairly well in the No. 1 role in his first season with the Flyers, logging a 11-5-3 record, 2.48 GAA and .908 save percentage through 19 starts. Montreal sits ninth in the NHL with 3.22 goals per game this season and is coming off a 4-1 victory over Edmonton on Sunday.