Vladar is expected to start Saturday's preseason game at home against the Devils, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Samuel Ersson is slated to play the full game during Thursday's exhibition matchup against the Islanders, but head coach Rick Tocchet said that Vladar is slated to handle goaltending duties for the entirety of Saturday's preseason finale. Vladar made 30 regular-season appearances for the Flames last year and went 12-11-6 with a 2.80 GAA and .898 save percentage, and he should serve as the No. 2 netminder in Philadelphia to begin the 2025-26 campaign after signing with the Flyers during the offseason.