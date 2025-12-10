Vladar made 17 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Collin Graf completed a nifty tic-tac-toe passing play midway through the first period on San Jose's first shot of the night, but Vladar shut down the visitors the rest of the way. The 28-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts, going 5-1-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .905 save percentage during that span, and on the season Vladar's already up to 11 wins -- just three off his career high.