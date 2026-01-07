Vladar made 16 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

The 28-year-old netminder wasn't busy, but Vladar made sure the result was never in much doubt once Philly took the lead, and the only pucks that got by him came on Anaheim power plays. Vladar extended his win streak to three games with the performance, and he has just one regulation loss in his last nine outings, going 6-1-2 with a stellar 1.98 GAA and .916 save percentage.