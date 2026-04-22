Vladar is expected to start at home against the Penguins on Wednesday in Game 3 of their first-round series, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar earned a 27-save shutout over the Penguins in Game 2 after turning aside 16 of 18 shots in the series opener. His efforts have enabled Philadelphia to take a 2-0 series lead. He finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 29-14-7 record, 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage in 52 appearances. While Vladar has done well in the 2026 playoffs, Pittsburgh still figures to be a challenging adversary going forward. The Penguins finished third in goals per game during the regular season with an average of 3.54.