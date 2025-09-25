Vladar is slated to start Thursday's preseason game on the road against the Capitals, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

While the 28-year-old will draw the start Thursday, head coach Rick Tocchet said that Vladar will only play the first period against Washington. The Flyers have been cautious with their top netminders during the preseason, but Vladar and Samuel Ersson are expected to play in full exhibition games next week.