Vladar will guard the visiting crease in Edmonton on Saturday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Vladar has won three of his last four starts and has not allowed more than three goals in his last seven games, posting a 4-1-2 mark with a 1.98 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Vladar is 14-6-3 overall, with a 2.40 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. The Oilers could give him some trouble as they are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.34 goals per game.