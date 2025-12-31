Vladar stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Vladar picked up his third win in his last four outings. This was just the third time in eight appearances in December that the 28-year-old allowed three or more goals. He's up to 14-6-3 with a 2.40 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 23 appearances. Vladar should continue to handle a starting role in goal, but he'll likely avoid a rematch with his former team, the Flames, when the Flyers visit Calgary on Wednesday.