Vladar allowed seven goals on 38 shots on net in Wednesday's Opening Night loss to the Penguins.

While Vladar struggled against the high volume of shot attempts that Pittsburgh generated, the 29-year-old backstop was dealing with an upper-body injury during his ramp-up to Opening Night. Regardless, his performance Wednesday was in stark contrast to what he accomplished in 2025-26, where he posted a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 52 regular-season appearances. Between last year's numbers all being career highs and the Flyers bringing in Joseph Woll to take on some of the workload between the pipes, Vladar could be due for slight regression in 2026-27. However, his expected share of opportunities keeps him as a low-end No. 2 goalie option in fantasy for the time being.