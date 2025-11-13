Vladar turned aside 30 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

A defensive miscue at center ice by Cam York led to a two-on-none break in OT by Edmonton, and there wasn't much Vladar could do to stop Jack Roslovic's game-winner. The 28-year-old netminder has still had a fantastic beginning to his first season with the Flyers, allowing two goals or fewer in eight of 10 outings while going 6-3-1 with a 2.15 GAA and .919 save percentage. Vladar's career high in wins is 14, set with the Flames in 2022-23, but he's on pace to blow past that mark by Christmas.