Vladar stopped 31 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Making his third straight start, Vladar delivered another strong effort in the Philly crease, but his offense couldn't solve Linus Ullmark after Tyson Foerster scored on the Flyers' first shot of the night. Vladar appears to have moved ahead of Samuel Ersson for the No. 1 job, at least for now, and he's earned the assignment by allowing two goals or fewer in each of his first five outings with Philadelphia, en route to a 3-2-0 record, 1.81 GAA and .932 save percentage.