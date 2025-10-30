Vladar will defend the home crease against the Predators on Thursday.

Vladar didn't appear in either of the Flyers' last two games, but he'll return to the net Thursday after Samuel Ersson (undisclosed) tweaked something during Wednesday's practice session. Ersson is considered day-to-day, and Aleksei Kolosov is slated to be called up to serve as Vladar's backup for Thursday's game. Vladar has gone 3-2-0 with a 1.81 GAA and .932 save percentage over his first five starts of the season.